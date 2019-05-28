|
Quante, Joan M. (nee Budde) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, May 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Quante; loving mother of Jim (Theresa) and Tom (Kelly) Quante, Debbie (Marty) Pudlowski, Joan (Dan) Gorman, Mary (Paul) O'Leary, Ed (Shelly) Quante and Sue (Jeff) Henson; adoring grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 9; dear sister of the late Rosemary (Richard) Fasching; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Joan retired from Missouri Botanical Garden with over 17 years of service. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, May 31, 8:45 a.m. to St. Mary Magdalen (Kingshighway) for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Masses preferred or contributions to Epilepsy Foundation appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 28, 2019