Gornik, Joan Margaret

(nee Sinquefield), 83, teacher of the hearing impaired, passed away January 28, 2020. Born in Ashford, AL and raised in St. Louis, Joan graduated from St. John the Baptist H.S. and the St. Louis School for the Deaf, Washington University and worked briefly for an advertising firm and taught at St. Louis School for the Deaf before moving to Chicago, where she educated hearing impaired students at Elk Grove Village Schools for 30+ years. Joan was dedicated to her life's calling and kept the torch of knowledge bright for her students. Beloved wife of the late Stephen W. Gornik, Psy.D.; loving sister of Mary Ann Herzwurn, Rex A. (Jeanne Cairns, PhD) Sinquefield and Jerome G. (Delores "Dee") Sinquefield; beloved aunt of many. Daughter of the late Rex Willard Sinquefield and Mary Cecilia Sinquefield (nee Drotar); faithful companion of Sam the cat. The family thanks Agnes Dziekan for many years of care.

Interment of cremated remains Tuesday, April 21, 10:15 a.m., Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or

www.cremation-society.com.