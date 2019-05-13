Janoch, Joan Marie Funeral services for Joan Marie Janoch, 72, will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Chapin, SC, with inurnment to follow in the church cemetery. Immediately after the service, the family will receive friends in the Family Life Center of the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Indian Waters Council Boy Scouts of America, 715 Betsy Dr., #B6, Columbia, SC 29210 or , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Mrs. Janoch was born May 18, 1946 in St. Louis County, MO and passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Evelyn Lubeley and Henry Osdieck. Mrs. Janoch was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and a longtime volunteer leader with the Boy Scouts of America. Mrs. Janoch is survived by her husband Scott E. Janoch of Chapin; sons Christopher (Anne) Janoch of Villa Rica, GA and Keith (Therese) Janoch of Farmington Hills, MI; brother Robert (Anne) Osdieck of Eureka, MO; grandchildren Veronica (Zach) Miles, David Janoch, Alexis Janoch and great-granddaughter, Parker Miles.

