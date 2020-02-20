St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Kreps, Joan Marie

(nee Rodgers)Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kreps Sr.; loving mother of Stephen (Julie) Kreps, Suzie (Barney) Osterloh and Joseph (Claudia) Kreps Jr., dearest grandmother of Dennis (Mandy), Stephen Jr., Tim (Jessa May), Sadye, Joe, Nathan and Abigail; adoring great-grandmother of Sammy, Charlie and Ruby; dear sister of Carol McGee and the late Marion Rodgers; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend.

Joan was a past president of Crestwood Welcome wagon and former employee of Famous and Barr.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, February 21, 9:00 AM. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Thursday, 4-7 PM.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020
