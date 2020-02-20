|
Kreps, Joan Marie
(nee Rodgers)Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kreps Sr.; loving mother of Stephen (Julie) Kreps, Suzie (Barney) Osterloh and Joseph (Claudia) Kreps Jr., dearest grandmother of Dennis (Mandy), Stephen Jr., Tim (Jessa May), Sadye, Joe, Nathan and Abigail; adoring great-grandmother of Sammy, Charlie and Ruby; dear sister of Carol McGee and the late Marion Rodgers; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend.
Joan was a past president of Crestwood Welcome wagon and former employee of Famous and Barr.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, February 21, 9:00 AM. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Thursday, 4-7 PM.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020