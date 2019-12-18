St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Laciny, Joan Marie

Monday, December 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Laciny; loving mother of Dennis Speeler and Rob (Katy) and Tim (Erin) Laciny; dear grandmother of Aly, Will, Maggie, Avery, Luke, Lillian, Sam, and Chloe; dear sister of Anne (Herman) Groves, John (Donna) Baker, Betsy (Rob) Knox, and the late Chris Baker and Bill (Bonnie) Baker; dear aunt, cousin and good friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation Saturday, December 21st, 2-8:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment private. Memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Missouri appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
