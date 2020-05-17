Weissert, Joan Marie (nee Burkhart ), Baptized into the hope of Christ' Resurrection, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert and dear mother of Christine Hart and Laura Tacke. Services: All services private with SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Louis Order of the School Sisters of Notre Dame. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.