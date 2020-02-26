McDermott, Sister Joan, DC

passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born April 22,1936 in Perryville, MO to the late Thomas J and Sylvia M (Grass) McDermott. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Edward, Dennis, James, Alfred, Joseph and Thomas; by her sisters: Elizabeth Vorbeck, Sr Aileen McDermott, DC, Millicent (Millie) Sexauer, Patricia Sleyster, and Lucille Eichenlaub. Sister is survived by her sister Carolyn Kruth, her brother Robert McDermott, many nieces, nephews and Sisters in Community.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Joan will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27, at 5:30pm following 3:30pm visitation at the Sarah Community Marian Chapel in Bridgeton. Burial will be Friday, February 28, 9:00am at Marillac Cemetery in Normandy.

Sr Joan served in various pastoral roles in St Louis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Daughters of Charity, 4330 Olive St, St Louis, MO 63108