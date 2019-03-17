Freeman, Joan Miller Joan Freeman, of Clayton, MO, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9th, 2019. She was 91 years old. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Marion Freeman; her son Randy and his wife Denise; and three granddaughters, Taylor (Chicago, IL) Kendal (Madrid, Spain) and Cameron (Coral Gables, FL). She is preceded in death by her parents, Clytie and Herman Miller and a daughter, Jeri Linn. Service: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63108. Service at 11 a.m. with lunch following. See www.stlouiscremation.com for full obituary.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019