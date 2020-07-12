1/
Joan Murlee Wallensak
Wallensak, Joan Murlee

(nee Osborne) fortified by the Holy Sacraments, passed peacefully from this life on July 9, 2020, in her home with family at her side at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Don Jack Wallensak; cherished mother of Karen Wallensak, Karla Schisla, the late Karyl Wallensak and Karalyn Wallensak; loving mother-in-law of Robert Schisla Jr.; treasured grandmother of Michael Schisla; and dear sister of twins Janet Beattie and Jane Gammon. Mrs. Wallensak was born to the late Frank Stanley Osborne and Muriel Theresa Osborne (nee Maniere) in Detroit, MI on April 28, 1930. Private burial scheduled for July 15,2020. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or to St. Francis Community Services of St. Louis (4445 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108) are appreciated.www.boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
