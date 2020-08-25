Murphy, Joan P.

85, passed away 8/23. Loving wife of the late Alan Murphy; dear mother of Lisa (Jim Riley) Bernstein, Matthew Murphy, Bridget Murphy and Amy Murphy. Grandmother of Terra (Nik), Jerry (Amber) Zach, Jon, and Samantha; great grandmother of Dominik, Sienna, Scarlett, Jillian and Lilliana; dear aunt and friend to all that knew her. Donations to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Social distancing will be observed.

Services: Thursday, 8/27 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Service (5020 Rhodes Ave.)

Interment Resurrection Cemetery