Pavlovic, Joan (nee Donaldson) 94, dear wife of the late Stephen Pavlovic; dear mother of Millie (James) Levy and Patrick Pavlovic; our dear grandmother, greatgrandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Joan was a WWII Navy Veteran. Services: Visitation Friday, February 22, 9 a.m. until service 10 a.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOME (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129). Interment J.B. National Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Pavlovic.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019