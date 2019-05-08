Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Pryor Barth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barth, Joan Pryor passed on Friday morning, May 3, 2019 peacefully in the presence of her husband of over 64 years, John Barth. Joan was born in Excelsior Springs, Missouri in 1932 to Mary Melissa Tinkle and Charles A. Pryor. Her consistent stream of love, service and generosity contributed to many lives and created community at every touch point of Joan's life. Joan enjoyed a successful music teaching career for over 30 years, including 25 years at Hannah Woods Elementary in St. Louis, County. She was a graduate of William Jewell College in Liberty, MO and received a Master's Degree from Washington University in Music Education. She was the consummate musician, performing, leading and managing numerous music activities at church and school and held virtually every office in the St. Louis American Orff Schulwerk Association (AOSA). As an active member of Delmar Baptist Church since 1975, Joan continued her post-retirement work as the Administrative Assistant for Dayspring Baptist Church, (formerly Delmar Baptist), where she served for 13 years. She was a committed fifty year + member of P.E.O. and most recently, President of Chapter LB. Joan was preceded in death by her father and mother and brother, Tom Pryor. She is survived by her husband, John G. Barth and children: Stephen, Julia, Charles and Jane; her brother, Fred H. Pryor and wife (Jami), sister, Diane Bashor and husband (Terry) and sister in law, Carol Pryor; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. The family specifically asks that you do not send flowers. A commitment has been made to construct a facility in memorial on the grounds of Dayspring Baptist Church. All donations will be directed toward the construction and enhancement of the facility. Memorial gifts may be made to the Joan Pryor Barth Memorial Fund at Dayspring Baptist Church, 1001 Municipal Center Drive, Town and Country, MO 63131. Services: Visitation will take place at Dayspring Baptist Church, 1001 Municipal Center Drive, Town and Country, MO on Friday, May 24 from 6:00-8:00 PM, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 25 also at Dayspring Baptist Church.

