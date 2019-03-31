St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Joan Rose Zinselmeyer

Zinselmeyer, Joan Rose (nee Kautenberger), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Friday, March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of 51 years to Thomas J. Zinselmeyer, Sr.; dear mother to Theresa V. (Jamie) Walker, Diane M. (Shawn) Travers, Thomas J. (Erin) Zinselmeyer, Jr., and Jaclyn M. (Billy) Buser; dear grandmother of Nick, Maddie, Nolan, Max, Will, Johnny, Vivi, Joey, Jack, and Annie; dear daughter of Evelyn and John T. Kautenberger (deceased) and sister of Christine Peniston and Sheri Ahner. Joan was a creative, intelligent, selfless, and loving spouse, mother, and grandmother who was a 40-year devout and contributing parishioner of Holy Infant Catholic Parish. She enjoyed creating countless memories for her family, friends, and parishioners. Services: Visitation at Bopp Chapel 10610 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122, Monday, April 1, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday, April 2, 10 a.m. at the Holy Infant Catholic Parish, 627 Dennison Dr, Ballwin, MO 63021. In lieu of flowers, donations to Birthright of St. Louis. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
