Joan Ruth Droege (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
7456 Manchester Rd
Maplewood, MO
63143
(314)-781-1115
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Droege, Joan Ruth

(nee Ott) age 87. January 14, 1932 - December 6, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Frank Ott and Elena Muzzarelli Ott. Devoted wife of the late Joseph Droege.Cherished mother of Mark Droege. Our loving grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Gathering at JAY B. SMITH MAPLEWOOD CHAPEL 7456 Manchester, Saturday, December 14, from 11am to 1pm with a Memorial Service at 1pm. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Tributes at www.jaybsmith.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019
