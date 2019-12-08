Droege, Joan Ruth

(nee Ott) age 87. January 14, 1932 - December 6, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Frank Ott and Elena Muzzarelli Ott. Devoted wife of the late Joseph Droege.Cherished mother of Mark Droege. Our loving grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Gathering at JAY B. SMITH MAPLEWOOD CHAPEL 7456 Manchester, Saturday, December 14, from 11am to 1pm with a Memorial Service at 1pm. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Tributes at www.jaybsmith.com