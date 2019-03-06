|
Packer, Joan T. 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband the Rev. Brian J. Packer, her son Ian M. Packer, and a brother Neil Aston. She leaves a daughter Beverly Rhea (Lawrence); grandchildren, Ryan Rhea (Tara), the late Jennifer K. Rhea, Sarah Haffer (Dan Couture); three greatgrandchildren, Addie, Chase, Reese Rhea; dear half-sister, Christine Coyne (Arthur); dear cousin, Pat Tallman (Jim); beloved nieces, nephews, and close friends. Joan was born in Darlington, Durham England. She immigrated to the United States in 1954 with her husband and two children. During her lifetime she was a legal secretary, a juvenile officer in Missouri, a thespian, and an Episcopal clergy wife for over 30 years. Services: Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, followed by the Burial Office and Holy Eucharist at 11 a.m. at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 808 Mason Rd., Creve Coeur. Committal to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis, Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and/or deGreeff Hospice House. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019