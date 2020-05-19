Joan Tobin
Tobin, Joan (nee Templeman) Age 93. Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Monday, May 18, 2020 Beloved wife of the late Paul R. Tobin; Dear mother of Paul (Chrissy), Joan (Jerry) Kaemmer, Michael (Rosemary Kennedy), Patrick (Shirley) and Mary Tobin (Sean) Smith. Dear grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 15. Dear sister of Francine Wimsatt and the late Gloria McCarthy. Joan was a talented artist and member of the St Louis Artist Guild for many years. Her works were chosen for juried exhibitions over 50 times. The family wishes to thank the many caregivers who took loving care of Joan over the last four years. Services: Services private. Memorial contributions may be made to St Patrick Center or St Vincent de Paul. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
