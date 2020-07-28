Leggett, Joan W.

(nee Warner), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, July 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Ron Leggett; loving mother of Samantha Leggett, Ron (Julie) Leggett Jr. and Vanessa (Tony) Berra; adoring grandmother of Matthew, Bailey, Abigail, Sophia, Charlie and Emma; cherished great grandmother "Nana" of Tatum; dear sister of Judith (the late Ed) Robertson, David (Alta) , Jerry (Kathy) and the late Charles "Butch" (surviving Wanda) and Dan Warner; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Joan was a loyal parishioner of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church for over 50 years.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois on Friday, July 31 at 10:15 a.m. to St. Joan of Arc for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Joan of Arc Church or Rosati-Kain High School appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.