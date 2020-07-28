1/1
Joan W. Leggett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Leggett, Joan W.

(nee Warner), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, July 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Ron Leggett; loving mother of Samantha Leggett, Ron (Julie) Leggett Jr. and Vanessa (Tony) Berra; adoring grandmother of Matthew, Bailey, Abigail, Sophia, Charlie and Emma; cherished great grandmother "Nana" of Tatum; dear sister of Judith (the late Ed) Robertson, David (Alta) , Jerry (Kathy) and the late Charles "Butch" (surviving Wanda) and Dan Warner; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Joan was a loyal parishioner of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church for over 50 years.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois on Friday, July 31 at 10:15 a.m. to St. Joan of Arc for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Joan of Arc Church or Rosati-Kain High School appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral
10:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved