Barklage, Joann "Jody"

of Saint Charles, MO, passed away at the age of 66 on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Jody is survived by her beloved husband, Daniel Barklage; her children, Kate (Ryan) Valleroy and Andrew (Sherry) Barklage; her mother, Joan Weaver; her grandchildren, Lucy and Sadie Barklage, and Wyatt and Violet Valleroy; her siblings, Robert (Helen) Weaver and Barbara (Charles) Key; and her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Weaver.

Jody lived a life full of love and laughter. She dedicated her life to putting others first. Even through her illness that spanned 22 years, she never muttered a negative word, always wore a smile, and was dedicated to living the longest, fullest life possible. Jody somehow was able to always find the good in everything. She wrote the book on how to be "Mom", but entered a new level of mastery when she became "Ya Ya". Her family misses her deeply, but finds comfort in knowing she is finally free from pain. Jody was a believer in worlds beyond this one. So in her final moments, her family was there to say "we'll see you later" rather than "goodbye".

Memorial contributions in Jody's name may be made to:

St. Charles County Symphony, PO Box 1637, St. Charles, MO 63302-1637.

Services: A private family service will be held at a later date. The family is being served by Baue Funeral Homes. Please call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com