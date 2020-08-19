1/1
JoAnn "Jody" Barklage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barklage, Joann "Jody"

of Saint Charles, MO, passed away at the age of 66 on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Jody is survived by her beloved husband, Daniel Barklage; her children, Kate (Ryan) Valleroy and Andrew (Sherry) Barklage; her mother, Joan Weaver; her grandchildren, Lucy and Sadie Barklage, and Wyatt and Violet Valleroy; her siblings, Robert (Helen) Weaver and Barbara (Charles) Key; and her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Weaver.

Jody lived a life full of love and laughter. She dedicated her life to putting others first. Even through her illness that spanned 22 years, she never muttered a negative word, always wore a smile, and was dedicated to living the longest, fullest life possible. Jody somehow was able to always find the good in everything. She wrote the book on how to be "Mom", but entered a new level of mastery when she became "Ya Ya". Her family misses her deeply, but finds comfort in knowing she is finally free from pain. Jody was a believer in worlds beyond this one. So in her final moments, her family was there to say "we'll see you later" rather than "goodbye".

Memorial contributions in Jody's name may be made to:

St. Charles County Symphony, PO Box 1637, St. Charles, MO 63302-1637.

Services: A private family service will be held at a later date. The family is being served by Baue Funeral Homes. Please call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 940-1000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved