Deane, Joann "Annie"
at peace on October 31, 2019. Dearest wife of the late Art Boevingloh and the late Jerry Deane. Loving mother of the late Brian and Eric Deane. Dear sister of Larry (Kiu) Smith. Loving grandmother to Danielle and Stephen. Great-grandmother to Brianna and Jordan. Godmother to Joe and Jason Jolly. Dear friend to many others. Annie was proud of her 37-year career at Sverdrup Corporation as an administrative assistant.
Services: Cremation handled by Cremation Society of St. Louis. Per her wishes, there will be no formal service but please consider a tribute donation to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. www.strayrescue.org/joanndeane
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019