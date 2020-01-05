St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
4550 Telegraph Road.
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Jefferson Barracks
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Jeannet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Delores Mueller Jeannet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Delores Mueller Jeannet Obituary

Jeannet, JoAnn Delores Mueller

of St. Louis, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 2, 2020, after 82 years of love shared with family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Leonard Jeannet Jr.; cherished mother of Terry, Art, Paul and Marianne; mother-in-law of Gerry; dear sister to William, Richard, Barbara and Janice; adored grandmother of Kristin, Jenna, Damian, Dominic, Gabby and Alex.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the .

Services: Visitation is at the Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Sunday, January 5, from 3-9 p.m. Funeral Mass services are on Monday, January 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4550 Telegraph Road. Interment Jefferson Barracks immediately following.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now