Jeannet, JoAnn Delores Mueller
of St. Louis, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 2, 2020, after 82 years of love shared with family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Leonard Jeannet Jr.; cherished mother of Terry, Art, Paul and Marianne; mother-in-law of Gerry; dear sister to William, Richard, Barbara and Janice; adored grandmother of Kristin, Jenna, Damian, Dominic, Gabby and Alex.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the .
Services: Visitation is at the Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Sunday, January 5, from 3-9 p.m. Funeral Mass services are on Monday, January 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4550 Telegraph Road. Interment Jefferson Barracks immediately following.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020