Winkler, JoAnn G.

entered eternal life on September 27, 2020. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend will be missed by so many.

Services: Service to celebrate her life at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church in Affton at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 8th. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lupus Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, or USO.