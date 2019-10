Gardner, Joann

Passed Monday, 10/21. Loving wife of the late Raymond F. Gardner II; dear mother of Raymond (Maryann) III, Glenn, and Scott Gardner; dear grandmother of Christian and Laurie; dear great grandmother of Carter, Jaxon, Ava, Morgan; dear stepsister, aunt, and friend to many. Memorials to .

Services: Visit Fri., 10/25, from 5-8 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois). Service Sat., 10/26 at 11 a.m. at St. Lucas UCC. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery.