Greeves, Joann (nee Carter) of St. Louis, passed away on March 6, 2019. Dear mother of Kimberly (Steven) Taylor, the late Patrick Greeves, and Shawn (Kyrin) Greeves; grandmother of Heather Taylor, Stephanie (Michael) Lucey, Garrett Greeves, and Drew Branson; great grandmother to Sophia and Jacob Lucey; dear sister and friend to many. Services: Friends may visit on Friday, March 8, from 4-8 p.m. at Alexander White Mullen Funeral Home in St. Ann. Burial at 10 a.m. at Bellerive Cemetery on Saturday. Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019
Funeral Home Details