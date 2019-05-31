Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn Hejna. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hejna, JoAnn died on May 24th, 2019 at the age of 87, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Gilbert Armstrong, her brother James Armstrong, her sisters Shirley Dingler and Colleen Ferguson, her mentor Fred Saigh, and her chosen son John Lair. She is survived by her sister-in-law Nancy Armstrong. She is the mother of one daughter, Judy Lair, and six sons; Gregg (Mary), Mike (Monique), Doug (Chris), Mark (Kathy), Jeff (Candy), and Todd. She is the proud grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 22. The blessing for her was that most of them lived locally. Jo Ann's life revolved around her wonderful family and her position as Executive Director/Co-Trustee of the Saigh Foundation. She was a business partner of Fred Saigh for 44 years and at the time of his death in 1999, she started the Foundation. She was passionate about continuing Fred Saigh's legacy of philanthropy. She was a happy and joyful person who referred to her life as PERFECT. She truly loved everyone ...and they loved her. Services: A memorial service and luncheon will be held at St. Luke's Hospital Lower Level Auditorium on June 5th at noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Luke's Pediatric Care Center or Ranken Jordan.

