St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
8:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John Paul II
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann King Obituary

King, Joann

(nee Radake) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thur., Oct. 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert S. King; loving mother of Christina King, Michael (Chris Stroker) King, Thomas (Heather) King, Timothy (Laurie) King and Jennifer (Brian) Winkeler; adoring grandmother of Kathryn, Jason, Kayla and Samuel. Our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Mon., Oct. 28, at 8:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II for 9 a.m. Mass. Int. at J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to appreciated. Visit. Sun. 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now