King, Joann
(nee Radake) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thur., Oct. 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert S. King; loving mother of Christina King, Michael (Chris Stroker) King, Thomas (Heather) King, Timothy (Laurie) King and Jennifer (Brian) Winkeler; adoring grandmother of Kathryn, Jason, Kayla and Samuel. Our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Mon., Oct. 28, at 8:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II for 9 a.m. Mass. Int. at J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to appreciated. Visit. Sun. 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019