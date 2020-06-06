JoAnn Kolley
1942 - 2020
Kolley, JoAnn

(nee Sturgeon) Wed., June 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Ray D. Kolley; dear mother and mother-in-law of Dana (Jonathan) Stetina; loving grandmother of Abigail and Zachary Stetina; dear sister of Wayne (Barbara) Sturgeon; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mon., June 8 at 1 p.m. Private interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
JUN
8
Funeral
01:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
