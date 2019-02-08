St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
LaChance, JoAnn Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Feb. 4, 2019. Dear sister of Judith (Bill) Schnelting, Sandra, Jane (Bill) Corpora, Sharon Kelly, Laura and the late Daniel (survived by Bobbie) and Michael (survived by Kathy) LaChance; our dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis So. Co. Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Sat., Feb. 9, 9:30 am to St. Andrew Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019
