LaChance, JoAnn Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Feb. 4, 2019. Dear sister of Judith (Bill) Schnelting, Sandra, Jane (Bill) Corpora, Sharon Kelly, Laura and the late Daniel (survived by Bobbie) and Michael (survived by Kathy) LaChance; our dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis So. Co. Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Sat., Feb. 9, 9:30 am to St. Andrew Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019