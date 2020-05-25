Joann M. Blackwell
Blackwell, Joann M. (nee Seimer) Fortified with the Sacraments Holy Mother Church, Thursday May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David Blackwell; dear brother of Laura Eller, Lawrence (Tina) Blackwell and Joy (Ron) Orr; loving grandmother of Michael (Dana) Eller, Nick Blackwell and Jonah Orr. Services: Visitation will be held at St Margaret Mary Alacoque (4900 Ringer Rd. 63129) on Wednesday May 27 11:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. Interment private. Masses preferred. The family wishes to thank Pathways Hospice for their kind and loving care of Joann. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 25, 2020.
