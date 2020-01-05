Neimeyer, Joann

Fri., Dec. 27, 2019. Wife of Richard Getz and late Robert Neimeyer; daughter of late Guy and Blanche Walker (nee Wagner); mother of late Steven (Laura) Neimeyer; step mother of Janet (Michael) Manning, Stacy Cariello, Joshua Manning and Daniel Getz; grandmother of Robert Henry Neimeyer II and Jeannette Anne Neimeyer; step great grandmother of 5; aunt, niece, cousin, friend to many. Memorials given to St. Trinity UCC or . Joann was a homemaker and her hobbies included gardening and ceramics. She served as an officer in Board of Religious Organization - St. Louis, was a member of Daughters of The American Revolution.

Services: Visitation at Fey Funeral Home on Thurs., Jan. 9 at 10 a.m., procession to Jefferson Barracks Nat'l. Cemetery for graveside services at 11:15 a.m.