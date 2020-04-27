Gryglewicz, Joanna 'Asia' Joanna "Asia" Gryglewicz (nee Wiechnik) died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on April 23, 2020 in Belleville, IL, at the age of 59. Asia is survived by her husband, John Chaffee of Belleville, IL; daughter, Karolina Gryglewicz of Boston, MA; sister, Ela Opustil of Plainfield, IL; stepdaughters, Grace Wright and Kathleen Chaffee of St. Louis, MO; and grandchildren, Joseph Johnson, Gwen Johnson, and Joshua Musser. She is preceded in death by her mother, Henryka Wiechnik and father Mieczyslaw Wiechnik of Katowice, Poland. Asia was born on May 30, 1960, in Katowice, Poland to Mieczys?aw Wiechnik and Henryka Wiechnik. She became a US citizen in 1999. After moving to the United States, she became a well-respected and highly sought after aesthetician, working in the field for nearly 20 years. She later went on to open, own, and operate Bigfoot Comics with her husband, John, in Granite City and then Belleville, IL since 2015. Asia was known for her big heart and big personality and she made friends wherever she went. She was a generous and witty individual who was dedicated to her husband and her store. She will be missed by hundreds of her friends, family, and customers. The family would like to thank BJC Hospice of Illinois for their care.

