Werner, Joanna Hill

February 8, 1938 - October 16, 2019. Age 81. Beloved wife of the late Burton K. Werner; loving mother of Lisa A. Werner, Cynthia C. Werner and Bradford K. Werner (Christine); dear grandmother of Ford Werner and Victoria Noble; loving sister of the late Ellie Hill Mattson; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Joanna (Joie) was a lover of natural history and the arts. She supported Opera Theater St. Louis, the St. Louis Zoo and the Missouri Botanical Garden where she once shared her extensive knowledge of botany with the community. Joie felt most passionate about her faith, her family & her friends.

She created countless holiday memories & enjoyed the warmth of Maui in the winter. Prioritizing her dear friends, she regularly gathered with bridge & syndicate groups. She devoted herself to radiating love.

Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at the Church of St. Michael and St. George, 6345 Wydown Blvd., at Ellenwood Ave., Clayton on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Private Interment. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in The Great Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to Trinity Episcopal Church By-the-Sea, P.O. Box 813, Kihei, HI 96753 or Pathways to Independence, 200 S. Hanley Rd., Suite 103, St. Louis, MO 63105. Friends may visit www.luptonchapel.com for condolences.

