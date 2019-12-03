St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Kuhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Kuhn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Kuhn Obituary

Kuhn, Joanne

(nee Waite) asleep in Jesus on Sat., Nov. 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Kuhn; loving mother of Patti (Joseph) Benedick and James (Mary) Kuhn. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Fri., Dec. 6, 10 a.m. Int. Park Lawn. Vis. Thurs., 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc., 1415 Elbridge Payne Rd., Suite 150, (63017), appreciated. kutisfuneralhomes.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now