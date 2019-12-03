|
Kuhn, Joanne
(nee Waite) asleep in Jesus on Sat., Nov. 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Kuhn; loving mother of Patti (Joseph) Benedick and James (Mary) Kuhn. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Fri., Dec. 6, 10 a.m. Int. Park Lawn. Vis. Thurs., 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc., 1415 Elbridge Payne Rd., Suite 150, (63017), appreciated. kutisfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019