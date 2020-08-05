Parrott, Joanne

Mrs. Joanne Parrott, of St. Charles, MO, age 91, beloved wife, mother, and "Gram" to her grandchildren, departed this life on July 29, 2020.

Joanne began her life on April 15, 1929 in Lawrenceville, IL, daughter to Cap and Blanche Stansfield. Following high school, Joanne attended Washington University School of Nursing, where she earned her Nursing Degree. While attending nursing school, she met and fell in love with her future husband of 53 years, Dr. Roger Parrott, who preceded her in death in 2005.

Joanne travelled extensively throughout her lifetime, one of her favorite trips being to the Holy Land. She held several office positions as a member of the Alliance of the American Dental Association and worked tirelessly to support the St. Louis Dental Health Theatre.

Joanne was very active in her church and was a UMW member for most of her life and spent many years teaching Sunday school and serving on various church committees. Nothing gave Joanne more pleasure than spending time with her children Dennis, Nancy, David, and Beth (deceased 1998) and grandchildren Tim, Ben, Matthew, Colleen and Sean. As anyone can tell you, Joanne was an avid dog lover and was recently preceded in death by her beloved miniature Schnauzer, Gracie.

Joanne is survived by her brother Don Stansfield (Judy), sister Margaret Girtch, her children Dennis Parrott (Zora), Nancy Turner (Carl, deceased), David Parrott (Ruth), son-in-law Jim Kaiser (Michelle), and grandchildren Tim Kaiser, Ben Kaiser, Matt Parrott, Colleen Kaiser and Sean Kaiser. All these she loved and touched deeply.

Services: Visitation will be held at Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles, MO, August 6, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, August 7, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist, 801 First Capitol Drive, St. Charles. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1:15 p.m.

Joanne's request in her own words, "In lieu of flowers or gifts, simply remember my family in your prayers."

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Baue Funeral Homes does require all family members and guests to wear a mask while visiting our facilities. Social distancing is required, and guests should stay at least 6 feet apart. Thank you for your understanding.