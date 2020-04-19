Diekroeger, Joanne Peterson Joanne Peterson Diekroeger passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family April 9, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was predeceased by her husband Harvey in 2013. She is survived by daughters Amy Diekroeger (Peter Albrecht), Carrie Pittenger (Brad) granddaughters, Elizabeth and Kate Pittenger. Joanne was born and raised in Scottdale, PA. She graduated from Indiana University of PA. She taught in Pittsburgh PA schools and Clayton MO schools prior to and after her marriage to Harvey in 1956. Jo was an avid bridge player, Cardinals fan and a Sign of the Arrow volunteer for many years. She loved a trip to the casino, KMOX radio and enjoyed a steak by George and a Manhattan at the Charcoal House. She leaves behind many friends at Bethesda Gardens in Kirkwood where she happily lived her last few years. Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.