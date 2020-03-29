Tall, Joanne

Ossining, NY, 58, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Joanne was the beloved wife and business partner of Scott Kamen; cherished mother of Abigail and Hannah Kamen; loving daughter of Edna Buchheit and Ulo Tall (deceased); stepdaughter of James Buchheit Sr.; sister of Linda Helfrich (husband, Tony) and Thomas Tall (wife, Faye), and aunt to their children and grandchildren; adored friend, neighbor and colleague of many.

Joanne was principal of Kamen-Tall Architects, PC, of New York. Born in St. Louis, Joanne received her B.Arch. in 1984 from Washington University of St. Louis and postgraduate study at the Architectural Association in London, between 1988-1989. Joanne came to the New York area to pursue her notable architectural career and to establish a family with Scott, to whom she was married in 1990.

Joanne established her own practice in New York City and Westchester. In 2010, she and her husband founded Kamen-Tall Architects, PC, where she was active until the day of her death. More information about her work and awards can be found at kamentallarchitects.com/joanne-tall.

Joanne was well known for her interests in the world, both in and outside her home. For 28 years, she served in a volunteer capacity as commissioner of the Village of Ossining Historic Preservation Commission. Joanne also served for 8 years as a board member for Ossining's nonprofit IFCA Housing Network, a neighborhood preservation company and community housing development organization that rents affordable apartments to people living on low and moderate incomes. She was also a board member and officer of the Hudson Valley Writer's Center in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., and was the architect responsible for the restoration of its historic headquarters.

Joanne's gentle, caring spirit and brilliant intellect will be sorely missed and dearly remembered by family and friends alike. A private funeral service is being held for the family, with a memorial to occur at a later date to be announced. Donations in Joanne's memory can be made to the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation.