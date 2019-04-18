St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Kovach, Jodelle K. (nee Mallott), Monday April 15, 2019. Beloved wife for 46 years of Gerald Kovach; dear mother of the late Herb Benham, Marvin Benham, Sandra (Martin) Wehrman; dear stepmother of Jerry (Kim) Kovach, III, Dan Kovach, Sr., Mike Kovach, Sr. and Mychelle (Michael) Sloan; dear sister of Dorothy Rubin and Cheryl (Jerry) Barger; dear sister-in-law of Kathy Kovach and Ed (Patty) Mallott; our dear grandmother of 11 and numerous great grandchildren; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, April 18, 4:30-8 p.m.; then taken to South County Baptist Church (12995 Tesson Ferry Rd. 63128) for visitation on Friday, April 19 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
