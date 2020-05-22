Or Copy this URL to Share

Gordon, Joe B. Wed., May 20, 2020. Husband of Antoinette (nee Chapman); father of Claire (Terry) Berger, David (Marie), Jim (Beverly) and Paul (Connie Popmarkoff) Gordon; grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, Mon., May 25 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral Mass at All Saints Catholic Church (St. Peters) Tues., May 26 at 10 a.m. with burial at the Church Cemetery. MASKS REQUIRED.



