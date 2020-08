Becker, Joe

67, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Green) Becker; father of Jamie (Paul) Williams and Tony (Kelley) Becker; grandfather of James, Russell and Louis; brother of JoAnn (Steve) Shelby, Dennis (Mary Jo) Becker and Daniel Becker; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: Family and friends gather from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21st JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES 4830 Lemay Ferry Road (63129)