Clark, Joe C. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Mr. Clark was a longtime teacher in several of the public schools and was the primary caregiver for his parents, Edna and Cecil Clark, and his godfather William "Bill" Deihl. Mr. Clark's favorite place to go was the Missouri Botanical Gardens. Services: Private services were held. Contributions to the Missouri Botanical Gardens appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUITS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois.