Evans, Joe F.
Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Louise Evans; loving father of David (Tracy) Evans and Sandy (Brad) Jurgenson; cherished grandfather of Jenni and Drew Jurgenson; Mallory (Clay) Evans and Kyndall Evans; dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
Services: Memorial service at Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Drive (at Hanley), Saturday, November 16th, 1:00 pm. Private entombment Bellerive Gardens Mausoleum. Memorial contributions appreciated to Washington University Central Fiscal Unit, Campus Box 1082, One Brookings Dr., 63130. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019