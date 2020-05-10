Moore, Joe Glenn born December 16, 1927 and died April 4, 2020. Joe was married to Rachel (nee Harms, who survives) December 1963. They had two sons, Patrick and Jonathan, who survive. Joe retired June 30, 1989 from McDonnell Douglas after 34 years. He was a longtime member of The Lutheran Church of the Atonement. Joe served the church as an officer on various boards. He and Rachel volunteered extensively at the church throughout the years. He and Rachel enjoyed volunteering for the National Park Service in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina for several years. They also enjoyed traveling through most of the US in their RV. A highlight for 40 years was the annual extended family primitive campout on some family owned property surrounded by the Mark Twain National Forest. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and neighbors. Services: Memorial service to be conducted later at The Lutheran Church of the Atonement.



