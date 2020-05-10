Joe Glenn Moore
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Moore, Joe Glenn born December 16, 1927 and died April 4, 2020. Joe was married to Rachel (nee Harms, who survives) December 1963. They had two sons, Patrick and Jonathan, who survive. Joe retired June 30, 1989 from McDonnell Douglas after 34 years. He was a longtime member of The Lutheran Church of the Atonement. Joe served the church as an officer on various boards. He and Rachel volunteered extensively at the church throughout the years. He and Rachel enjoyed volunteering for the National Park Service in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina for several years. They also enjoyed traveling through most of the US in their RV. A highlight for 40 years was the annual extended family primitive campout on some family owned property surrounded by the Mark Twain National Forest. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and neighbors. Services: Memorial service to be conducted later at The Lutheran Church of the Atonement.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
The Lutheran Church of the Atonement
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved