Russom, Joe Hansel

Age 80, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Janice Marie Russom (nee Ahrens), who preceded him in death December 28, 2005; dear father of Todd (Lori) Russom, Scott (Julie) Russom, Kevin (Cristina) Russom, Jennifer (Michael) Schrampf; loving grandfather of Taylor (Ryan) Lucas, Quinn (Nick) Koboldt, Kelsea Russom, Matt Kammeier, Rachel (Clayton) Stiens, Victoria (Carlos) Jeer, Amanda (Alex) Svitnev, Devin Hughes, Alexandra (Regan) Kelly, Sierra Hughes, Isaiah Hughes, Jessica Hughes, Abigail Russom, Elizabeth Russom, Hattie Russom, Joseph Russom, Shayla Russom, and Tyler Schrampf; and great-grandfather of Sunny Koboldt, William "Little Will" Svitnev, Teddy "T-Bear" Svitnev and Miss Elayna Kelly; and brother of Col. Kenneth (Nancy) Russom and Oliver Benny (Salice) Russom. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents Joe H. Russom Sr. and Tommie Smith Russom Holland; and grandson Nicholas Russom.

A Celebration of Joe's life will be Saturday, January 25 at Lazy River Grill (631 Big Bend Rd, Manchester, MO 63021), between Noon and 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we're asking donations to The .