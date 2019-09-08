Logan, Joe

98, was a man whose life was defined by service - to his family, community, and country. He grew up in Topeka, Kansas, where he had wonderful childhood, and was the eldest of 3 sons. He first attended Washburn University in Topeka and later transferred to Dartmouth College where he graduated in 1942.

After college Joe joined the Navy and became a gunnery officer on the USS Hambleton. The ship supported the D-Day invasion in Normandy in June of 1944, then later was retrofitted for mine sweeping and sent to the Pacific arena. He was awarded the Bronze Star for defending the ship over a long period of sustained attacks by Japanese suicide fighter planes during the battle of Okinawa. He met his wife of 74 years, Yvonne, during one of his officer training classes in Chicago and they were married in 1943.

Joe and Yvonne then moved to St. Louis because he was hired by the law firm, Thompson and Coburn, where he stayed for the remainder of his 60 year career, specializing in probate and estate planning. He and Yvonne had four children and he was very much a family man. Along with raising a family, they were inspired to get quite involved with organizations to protect human rights, protect the environment, and to promote peace between nations. Joe gave 30 years of service to the Rankin Jordan Pediatric Rehabilitation Hospital where he helped them transition to a much larger hospital. In 1982 he received the Civil Liberties Award by the American Civil Liberties Union. He was quite active at the First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, the Garden Club of Webster Groves, Missouri Coalition for the Environment.

Joe and Yvonne had a great love of the outdoors which they shared with their family. The family spent a lot of time canoeing on the rivers in southern Missouri, backpacking, and climbing mountains in Western United States and Switzerland. Joe really loved sailing on their 26 foot sloop near Yvonne's family cottage in Holland, Michigan.

Joe is survived by three of his children: Dan Logan (Karen) of Plainfield, New Hampshire, Kate Logan (Bernie) of Middleton, Australia, Laurie Post (Randy) of San Luis Obispo, Cal., four grandchildren: Abby Harrington (Mike), Peter Logan, Corina Post, Zenon Post, and three great-grandchildren: Mae, Lane, and Ellis Harrington. He is survived by his brother, Frank Logan (Drewry) of Hanover New Hampshire, as well as many family members near Holland, Michigan, including Barb Grissen, Marcia and Bill Butterfield. Joe lived his final years at McKnight Place Assisted Living Center and his family will be forever grateful for the wonderful care and friends he had there.

Services: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 10:30 a.m at the First Congregational Church of Webster Groves at 10 W. Lockwood Ave, with a reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center, 319 N. 4th St., #800, 63102, would be much appreciated.