Brent, Joe Purser

Peacefully passed away December 29, 2019. He was born in Holmesville, Mississippi September 1, 1925. The son of the late Sam A. Brent and Janie O. Brent. During WWII he served in Europe with the US Army 23rd Headquarters (Ghost Army). He was a Scout leader and Khoury League coach. In 1986 he retired from the Gerber Baby Products Company. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Baye Webb Brent, sons James P. Brent (w. Teresa Eurom Brent), and Stephen P. Brent (w. Susie Matteuzzi Brent), granddaughter Jamian Baye Brent (h. Jordan Smith) and two great-grandsons, Maxwell and Wyatt Smith. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the or the Dayspring Baptist Church Music Ministries. See St. Louis Cremation for more info.

Services: February 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m., Dayspring Baptist Church, 1001 Municipal Center Dr., St. Louis, MO 63131.