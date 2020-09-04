Whalen, JoEllen Berwin

JoEllen Whalen, 77, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She died peacefully at her home in San Antonio, TX. Survived by children John IV (Jacci), Patrick (Beth), JoEllen (Alan), Mark (Laura), and eleven grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years John Leo Whalen III. JoEllen was born on February 24, 1943 in St. Louis, MO, to the late Ellen and Nathan Berwin. Memorial contributions: St. Peter-St. Joseph Children's Home (St PJ's) at 919 Mission Road, San Antonio, TX 78210.