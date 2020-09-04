1/
JoEllen Berwin Whalen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoEllen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Whalen, JoEllen Berwin

JoEllen Whalen, 77, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She died peacefully at her home in San Antonio, TX. Survived by children John IV (Jacci), Patrick (Beth), JoEllen (Alan), Mark (Laura), and eleven grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years John Leo Whalen III. JoEllen was born on February 24, 1943 in St. Louis, MO, to the late Ellen and Nathan Berwin. Memorial contributions: St. Peter-St. Joseph Children's Home (St PJ's) at 919 Mission Road, San Antonio, TX 78210.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved