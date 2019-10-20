Sinks, Johanna Lichvar

90, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Fountain View/Friendship Village, Sunset Hills, MO. Her husband of 50 years, G. Gordon Sinks, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn (Art) Branco; 4 children, Kadi (Scott) Anderson, Julie (Steve) Martin, Tom (Christine) Sinks & Gus (Cydney) Sinks; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-granddaughters and 8 nieces and nephews.

A musician, teacher, gardener, volunteer, world traveler, bridge player, & friend to many, she excelled at all of these things while living with Bipolar Disorder. (She passed away the day after World Mental Health Day).

Services: A graveside service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Friday, Nov.1 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance for Mental Illness, online at NAMISTL.org or mailed to NAMI St. Louis, 1810 Craig Rd., Ste. 124, St.Louis, Mo 63146.