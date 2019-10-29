St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
John A. Atkins

John A. Atkins Obituary

Atkins Sr., John A.

Entered into rest Friday, October 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn I. Atkins (nee Kilzer); loving father of Linda (Michael) Dunn, Gloria (Gary) Kuehn, John (Michele) Atkins Jr., Mark (Julie) Atkins and the late Mary NeSmith and Steven Atkins; cherished grandfather of Kelly, Ryan and Shaun, Amy and the late Gregory, Brandee, Wendee and the late Kyle, Zachary and Tyler, Eric and Mackenzie, Melissa and Kevin; our dear great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. John served his country in the U.S. Navy on board the U.S.S. Missouri and witnessed the signing of the peace treaty in Tokyo Bay. He was a proud American who served his country with pride.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Thursday, October 31, 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Autism Speaks or Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019
