Blumenfeld, John A. of St. Louis, Missouri passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at age 94 in St. Louis. Born on November 11, 1924 in University City, Missouri. John attended Washington University (BS '46, JD '48.) and was a founding partner in the law firm Blumenfeld, Kaplan and Sandweiss. John is survived by his five children; John, Jr. (Sally), Jane (Jeff), Andrew (Sarah), James (Chris) and Emily (David; 12 grandchildren; Diane, Amy, Dina, Marnina, Aliza, Jacob, Sam, Mark, Megan, Sean, Elias and Ethan, and two great-grandchildren; Westin and Nora. His wife Laura Schwab Blumenfeld, parents Morris and Eva (Rosenberg) Blumenfeld, and his brother James Blumenfeld preceded John in death. The Family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Parc Provence and Heartland Hospice. Services: Visitation Friday, April 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois, Affton, MO 63123. A funeral service follows at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to: The Laura S. and John A. Blumenfeld Award Fund (#27361) at the Charles and Joanne Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (ADRC), Washington University, Campus Box 1082, One Brookings Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130-4899, or online at:gifts.wustl.edu. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019