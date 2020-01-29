Isaacs, John A. III

July, 15, 1931 – January 27, 2020

John A. Isaacs lived a long, joyous and prosperous life surrounded by a close knit family and friends in his hometown of St. Louis and Longboat Key, FL where he resided in the winter for more than 25 years. He was born in St. Louis to the late Eleanor May Isaacs and John A. Isaacs Jr; he was the proud big brother of Warner Isaacs (Helane Isaacs), the proud son-in-law of the late Myril and Harold Brod, brother-in-law of Bob Brod (Gracie Brod) of blessed memory. John attended Flynn Park Elementary School, St. Louis Country Day and Washington & Lee University, and spent his summers at Camp Nebagamon for Boys in Wisconsin where he was a camper and then counselor.

John married the love of his life Marlene Brod in 1961 and celebrated 58 wedding anniversaries, had dozens of lifelong friendships, and was best known as a friend to everyone he met. He was the perfect father of girls, and had two, Debbie Isaacs Kaminer (Craig Kaminer) and Lynne Isaacs Palan (Manne Palan) of blessed memory. He was the proudest grandfather of Philip John Kaminer, Barrett Brod Kaminer, Griffin Isaacs Palan, Broderick Harold Palan, and Tyler Lee Palan with whom he had deep personal relationships, speaking to them often wherever they were in the world. He was affectionately called "Johnny Boy" by his grandkids and all of their friends who each held Johnny in loving regard.

John was the proud uncle to his nieces and nephews Jessica Brod Millner (Andy Millner), Christopher Brod (Shawna Todd), Ted Isaacs (Judith Isaacs), Julie Isaacs Scherk (Roger Scherk), and Stephen Isaacs (Dina Isaacs). He was the proud great-uncle of 8.

Life these last 2 years would not have been the same without his puppy Maddi.

After college, John worked for Stix Baer & Fuller as a buyer and then Brod Dugan Paint & Wallcovering where he worked as Executive Vice President until he retired in 1998.

Above all, John was a warm, loving, fun person who always brought out the best in others. As one of St. Louis' best dressed men (St. Louis Magazine), his pop of color and fun eyewear were his hallmarks. He loved to shop and he will be sorely missed by his favorite haberdashers. His perfectly groomed hair, manicured nails and splash of cologne were legendary. With his charm, good looks, wardrobe and personal warmth, he knew how to put it all together. His Cardinals were his go to entertainment, which he watched religiously and often listened to the KMOX broadcast concurrently.

In so many ways, John had it all and life will not be the same without him. But he will remain forever in our hearts and always bring a smile to our faces. He loved and was loved, and for that his family and friends are eternally grateful.

Services: A memorial service will be held at Temple Emanuel, 12166 Conway Rd, St. Louis, MO 63141 on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in John's memory to Lynnie's Legacy c/o The J - St. Louis, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146 or by contacting Debbi Braunstein at 314-442-3246.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE