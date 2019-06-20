St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Jenkins, John A. Art Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Katherine Jenkins (nee Fewell); dear son of Helen (the late Lloyd) Jenkins; dear stepson of Robert Stineman; dear brother of Kathleen (John) Buchholz, Patricia (William) Prosser, Barbara (Sam) Finocchio and Carrie (Joe) Ostrich; godfather of Jenna Maloney; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, greatuncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, June 22, from 4-9 p.m. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Kidney Foundation or the Humane Society appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019
